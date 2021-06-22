A new search has been launched to locate a father who ‘stormed out’ of his home just days before Christmas.

Following his disappearance two days before Christmas, the family of a “much loved” father is still seeking for him.

On Tuesday, December 22 of last year, James Miller was last seen walking down a street in Warrington.

He is said to have “stormed out” of his family’s home and has since vanished.

At 11 p.m., CCTV footage captures the 38-year-old walking down Slater Street in Latchford.

Today is the six-month anniversary of his disappearance, and authorities are still looking into his case.

James was dressed in a white t-shirt and grey jogging trousers when he vanished.

He’s described as being 5ft 8in tall, with bright blue eyes, a medium build, and a scar on the side of his head.

Officers in charge of the investigation have continued to help James’ family and have looked into a number of sightings reported to the police.

“Despite the number of queries we have received since he went missing, James’ whereabouts are still unknown,” said Detective Inspector Helen Clegg of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“Officers are continuing to investigate any reports that could lead to James’s discovery, but he remains missing.

“We’ve kept in touch with his family on a regular basis and helped them in their search for their much-loved father, brother, and son.

They have had a long and terrible journey over the last six months, and my thoughts continue to be with them as each day passes.

“We’re still asking anyone with new information about James’ disappearance who hasn’t yet reported it to the police to do so.

“We’d also like to use this opportunity to express our gratitude to members of the public who have continued to do everything they can to raise awareness of James’ absence and offer support and hope to his family.”