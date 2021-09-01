A new proposal for Surfside might include a community center and a victim memorial near the collapse site.

According to the Associated Press, a new idea for the catastrophic Surfside condo collapse in Florida might see a community center and a memorial for the victims created on the site of the building collapse.

The idea calls for a new Surfside community center to be erected on the collapse site, with a Champlain monument, and the land where the 10-year-old community center now stands to be sold to compensate survivors and family members of the fatalities.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the land swap proposal be evaluated for financial viability. Hanzman, who is in charge of the cases filed in the aftermath of the collapse, has expressed concerns that there will not be enough money to completely pay all victims.

Many Champlain Towers South survivors and victims’ families are opposed to a memorial at a neighboring Miami Beach park. Many people are concerned about the replacement of that doomed house with a luxurious structure on what they consider sacred territory.

Carlos Wainberg, who lost several family members in the June 24 accident in Surfside, Florida, and supports the property swap concept, said, “We think it’s kind of a burial spot.”

The cause of the 12-story building’s collapse, which killed 98 people, is still being investigated.

Hanzman ordered an investigation into the intended transaction by a court-appointed receiver.

At a status hearing, Judge Hanzman remarked, “It is something that is going to be looked at.” “No amount of money will ever be enough to recompense everyone.”

Other bids are expected for the existing Champlain site, which is now being discussed for around $120 million. The possibility that the town of Surfside will enact a zoning change that reduces the property’s value is a complicating concern.

Oren Cytrynbaum, a former Champlain resident and attorney who unofficially represents several victims, said, “The right thing to do is to bring as much value to the property as possible.” “It has resulted in the loss of lives. Lives have been ruined or displaced.”

The zoning matter will be discussed at a workshop on September 9, according to Surfside authorities, but no vote by the town council has been scheduled. The zoning issue concerns how much density—in other words, how many prospective condo units—would be permitted in a new development. This is a condensed version of the information.