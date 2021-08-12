A new Premier League poll confirms what Liverpool supporters already knew.

According to a YouGov poll, Liverpool fans produce the finest atmosphere in the Premier League, both at home and away.

Players will be welcomed with unusual crowd noise as the new season begins this weekend, with capacity audiences returning to stadiums for the first time since March 2020.

The club’s last Spanish double-header against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna was played in front of a 75 percent packed stadium, giving Reds fans another chance to come to Anfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, on the other hand, appears to benefit the most from the return of the club’s 12th man, with Liverpool fans topping a YouGov poll for Betfair.

FSG should sign a £43.5 million deal. Despite his ‘pathetic’ tirade at Liverpool fans, Man City star

The Reds’ home support was named the best in the country in a poll of 1,003 football fans, finishing ahead of Manchester United in second place.

The same deafening Anfield roar can be heard all throughout the country, with Liverpool’s away fans taking first place over Leeds.

Despite Liverpool not losing a home league game in front of fans since April 2017, those polled identified Anfield as the best stadium to visit in the Premier League.

However, if the Reds are to fight for the crown this season, they will have to defy the odds.

Only 13% of those polled believe Jurgen Klopp can win the Premier League for the second time in 2021/22.

Despite having a bigger percentage of supporters than Manchester United (10%) and Chelsea (6%), Manchester City is seen as the clear favorite.

With the addition of Jack Grealish and the likely arrival of Harry Kane, 54 percent of fans believe Pep Guardiola’s side will maintain their Premier League title.

The Anfield crowd, though, might be the difference if Liverpool manages to pull off a surprise march to their 20th league title, with fans returning to venues soon.