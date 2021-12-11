A new Minecraft problem has been identified as a “completely weaponized danger” to internet security.

According to experts, a software flaw exposed in the online game Minecraft is swiftly growing as a huge threat to internet-connected devices all around the world.

“Right now, the internet is on fire,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm.

“Individuals are scrambling to repair it, and script kiddies and other types of people are scrambling to take advantage of it.”

He added on Friday that the flaw had been “completely weaponised” in the 12 hours since its existence was revealed, implying that bad actors had created and distributed tools to exploit it.

The flaw could be the most serious computer flaw uncovered in years. It exploits a flaw in software code found in cloud servers and enterprise applications used in business and government.

It might be used by criminals or spies to steal data, plant malware, or wipe vital information, among other things.

“It’s hard to think of a company that isn’t at risk,” said Joe Sullivan, chief security officer of Cloudflare, a company that defends websites from hostile actors online.

It’s on tens of millions of servers, and experts say the consequences won’t be realized for several days.

It is “the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the previous decade” — and probably the biggest in the history of modern computing, according to Amit Yoran, CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable.

The Apache Software Foundation, which monitors software development, gave the vulnerability, called Log4Shell, a ten on a scale of one to ten.

Hours after the hole was officially discovered on Thursday and a patch released, New Zealand’s computer emergency response team was among the first to notify that it was being “actively exploited in the field.”

Alibaba, a Chinese internet company, discovered the weakness in open-source Apache software, which is used to host websites and other web services, on November 24, according to the foundation.

It may be difficult to locate and patch the software. While most businesses and cloud providers should be able to simply upgrade their web servers, the Apache software is frequently integrated in third-party applications that can only be updated by their owners.

Mr Yoran believes that businesses should assume they have been hacked and respond fast.

The bug was presumably exploited first. “The summary has come to an end.”