A new Merseyside pub is so popular that it has to turn guests away.

People have been turned away from a new pub that opened in Southport on the day it opened.

The Woollen Pig has opened on the junction of Duke Street and Cemetery Road in Southport, with the proprietor having previously worked in the hospitality industry.

When the pandemic struck, Vici Bradshaw was running Southport’s oldest bar, the Cheshire Lines, but she chose to leave and start her own business.

Mum ‘truly regrets’ the name of her two-year-old daughter and wishes to change it so that she is not bullied.

On July 2, the 37-year-old inaugurated The Woollen Pig, with other sections of the pub opening as time goes on.

Vici was in a hurry to open the bar, having to postpone the first opening date due to maintenance issues, and then opening the kitchen the following week.

“At the end of my contract with the brewery at the Cheshire Lines, I grabbed the opportunity to buy a new building, and without the brewery limits, we can define what we price and who provides us,” Vici told The Washington Newsday.

“With the exception of the coffee, all of our produce, food, and drink are sourced within a 20-mile radius. We get our fruit and vegetables from Kellen’s Butchers, and we get our meat from Kellen’s Butchers. It’s all about the community, and people enjoy that.”

During the first week of the tap and bake house, the bar owner, who spent five years at the Cheshire Line working alongside the brewery that owned it, had the unexpected arrival of her daughter.

“Leah, my baby, wasn’t supposed to arrive until August, but she came a little early,” she explained. It’s been a bit of a frenzy, but we’re making progress.”

The bar’s name has a backstory as well. Vici has a thing for rescue dogs, and she now owns two of them, one of which is from Transylvania.

“Everyone asks why it’s named The Woollen Pig with a dog on the logo, and it’s all to do with rescue dogs,” Vici told The Washington Newsday. The two that I now have are from Transylvania.

“Woolly and Peachy are their names, but everyone calls her Piggy.”

The summary comes to a close.

”