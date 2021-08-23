A new member of Japan’s archipelago has been added by an underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean.

After an undersea volcanic eruption formed a landmass, Japan’s archipelago of nearly 6,800 islands gained a new member last week.

The new island has a diameter of 1km and first took the shape of a broken horseshoe, according to Japan’s coast guard. Recent photos, however, revealed two crescent-shaped landmasses that resemble a bracket. The new island emerged in the Pacific Ocean around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Minami Iwoto, the Ogasawara group’s southernmost island, and 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) south of Tokyo.

The underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba erupted, causing the island to rise from the sea. According to Forbes, the new landmass is only the tip of the volcano’s conical head. Fukutoku-Okanoba is a live volcano that has erupted on multiple occasions in the past, the most recent being in 2010.

However, like its forerunners, this new continent may vanish in the future. A new landmass was generated at the site by eruptions in 1904, 1914, and 1986, but it fell below sea level in a matter of months. If the new continent is comprised of ash and other loose particles, it may suffer a similar fate. Scientists are still trying to figure out what the island is constructed of. Continued volcanic activity at the site could result in the formation of a strong and resilient shell that can withstand constant wave weathering.

When the coast guard noticed an explosion in the vicinity from the air on Aug. 15, they located the island. The Mainichi Shimbun said that they also discovered pumice, a low-density volcanic rock floating across a 60-kilometer (37-mile) area in a northwest direction.

Because Fukutoku-Okanoba lies close to Minami Iwoto Island, any new landmass there that meets international standards for a naturally formed island would be added to Japan’s borders. Because it does not degrade, the new addition is unlikely to damage Japan’s territorial waters or exclusive economic zone.

According to the Guardian, weeks of volcanic activity near Japan’s Nishinoshima island resulted in the formation of a new landmass in 2013. For a time, the new island was combined with Nishinoshima, giving the island the appearance of Charlie Brown’s beloved dog, Snoopy.