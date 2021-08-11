A new male Love Island competitor will enter the villa and attempt to snare Millie from Liam.

According to rumours, the Love Island producers are bringing in another male participant to the resort.

Tonight, the Islanders are likely to be surprised with a new “bombshell.”

On tonight’s episode, when the cast returns after their challenge, there is a new face in the garden.

The contender, according to the Daily Mail, is a man who has his heart set on Millie.

“Producers are doing everything they can to sustain the buzz of the last few weeks following Casa Amor,” a TV insider told MailOnline.

“Some of the couples appear to be in a good place in their relationships, but with more bombshells on the way, heads might be turned.”

Meanwhile, newcomers Aaron and Priya devised a plan of attack for the day in order to begin grafting.

This prompts Priya to challenge Matthew to a burpee competition in the gym, while Aaron plans a brunch surprise for Mary.

“I had to close my jaw,” Priya says of Matthew. It’s as if I’m admiring the work of beauty that is his body with my mouth open.”

“There’s so much substance in her chats, and she’s beautiful,” Matthew tells the lads. I was staring into her eyes and thinking to myself, “Holy s***.” Even in the gym, I thought to myself, “This is a carbon image of myself.”

“What I get from her is that she’s ambitious, she’s extremely caring, she’s spontaneous, and she’s really intelligent… I’m learning a lot from her, and I’m like, ‘Woah, this is becoming stronger.’”

“Priya is the complete deal, it’s crazy,” he says at the Beach Hut. Every time I speak with her, I discover another wonderful characteristic in her.”

Meanwhile, Mary is overjoyed that Aaron has arrived at the Villa, telling the ladies, “I love love.” I’d like to fall in love once more. It’s the most wonderful sensation on the planet.

“Seeing you all, I’m wondering when my person is going to show up? This is an excellent first step in the correct direction. When you truly love someone, you become your true self, and they become your best friend.”

Later, with the help of the other Islanders, Aaron prepares a "picky bits" sweet treat breakfast for her, complete with bowls of.