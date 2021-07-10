A new location in Liverpool has opened where you can learn how to make pasta in seminars.

A new location in the city center has opened, providing lessons in the skill of creating homemade pasta.

Flour Will Fly is a culinary workshop that focuses on traditional Italian cuisine and pasta production.

Paola Paulucci and her fiancé Andy Corkhill launched the family business as a pop-up class three years ago, partnering with restaurants like Olive (which has since closed) and Rudy’s Pizza, both on Castle Street.

Maggie Fu, a renowned restaurant, has asked patrons to refrain from “smuggling” their popular cups.

Flour Will Fly, on the other hand, has found a permanent home on Water Street, where both adults and children interested in cooking can learn the art of Italian cuisine.

“We used to run the sessions in the morning while the restaurants were closed,” Paola told the ECHO, “and we had to lug all our equipment everywhere we went.” It was difficult work, but our desire to have our own venue propelled us forward. We welcomed students to our inaugural class, held at our very own venue, at the end of March 2021.

“Right present, we’re offering three types of pasta workshops and one cannoli session, all of which are suited for adults and children who enjoy cooking and appreciate good ingredients. It gives us great pleasure to watch folks come in who have never made any form of dough before and leave with their own homemade pasta and cannoli prepared using Italian ingredients and ancient recipes.”

Paola noted that, despite their modest size, they have big goals.

“By the end of the year, we hope to provide a broad range of workshops, never losing sight of our focus on pasta but expanding to other areas, such as traditional Italian bread and desserts,” she said. We want to illustrate that cooking doesn’t have to be difficult, and that the tastiest cuisine is freshly prepared from scratch.”

Flour Will Fly is located at 14 Oriel Chambers, Liverpool, L12 8TD, on Water Street. To the left of the main entry is a little green gate with the name ‘Oriel Close’ above it. The location is in an alleyway.