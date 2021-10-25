A new John Wayne Gacy victim has been discovered thanks to a DNA link.

A new victim of John Wayne Gacy, the renowned Chicagoland serial murderer, has been identified by police and investigators.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart disclosed the victim’s name during a press conference on Monday: Francis Wayne Alexander, formerly known as “Gacy Victim Five.” Between 1976 and 1977, Gacy is thought to have killed Alexander, who would have been 21-22 years old at the time. On December 26, 1978, Alexander’s remains were discovered in the crawlspace beneath Gacy’s Norwood Park home.

Dart was joined by members of the DNA Doe Project, an investigative group dedicated to using DNA and genetic genealogy to discover the identities of “John and Jane Does.” By comparing a well-preserved bit of DNA to samples given to several genealogy sites, the researchers was able to identify the latest victim. In 2018, the same technology was used to identify Joseph James DeAngelo as California’s “Golden State Killer.”

The Gacy Victim 5 has been identified and confirmed, according to the DNA Doe Project. More information about this case and the DNA Doe Project’s work may be found here: https://t.co/M3v1ZNNZhF pic.twitter.com/t0zFXyhwh2 The DNA Doe Project (@DnaDoeProject) is on Twitter. 25th of October, 2021 “In 2019, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project launched a collaboration to examine using investigative genetic genealogy to help resolve some of Cook County’s remaining unidentified victims,” according to a statement from the DNA Doe Project. “In the end, Gacy Victim Five was chosen as a potential initial case.

“An connected tooth was sent to Santa Cruz, California-based Astrea Forensics for DNA extraction. Following that, the sample was sent to HudsonAlpha Discovery in Huntsville, Alabama, for Whole Genome Sequencing. Following the completion of the sequencing, the file was forwarded to Saber Investigations for bioinformatics, and the resulting DNA file was then uploaded to GEDmatch. DDP’s team of volunteer genetic genealogists were able to construct family trees and identified Francis Wayne Alexander as a possibility for Gacy Victim #5 after finding DNA matches in the second cousin range. Prior to his death, little is known about Alexander’s life. He is thought to have migrated from North Carolina to New York before settling in Chicago. During his tenure there, he was married for three months and had a child. This is a condensed version of the information.