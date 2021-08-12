A New Jersey man was hospitalized after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake while hiking after dark.

Kevin Murray, a 21-year-old college student, didn’t realize he’d been bitten by a deadly snake at first.

“At first, I mistook it for a bee or wasp sting since I couldn’t think of anything else,” Murray told This website. At the time of the event last Thursday, he was finishing up a twilight hike with two friends at Baldpate Mountain in Titusville, New Jersey.

“It was dark on the way back down, so we used our phones as flashlights, but I believe I couldn’t see very well,” he explained. “About two minutes away from the car, I felt a sharp sting on my left ankle and fell down.”

The snake was immediately discovered by the college student, who “put it all together.”

Murray told local news station WPVI-TV, “I don’t know much about snakes.” “I just imagined it was a garden snake or something like that wouldn’t be a big deal.”

Murray’s pals drove him to a neighboring New Jersey hospital to get the bitten checked out after sighting the three to four-foot-long snake and texting a picture of it to his father, according to NJ.com. Murray’s experience with a copperhead was confirmed by doctors at the hospital.

Copperhead snakes are common in the southern and eastern United States, and they are “responsible for more venomous snakebites than any other,” according to National Geographic.

Copperhead venom is not among the most strong, and bites are rarely fatal; youngsters, the elderly, and immunocompromised persons are most at risk, according to the journal.

Copperheads eat mostly rodents and have “bodies that range from tan to copper to gray, with unmistakable hourglass-shaped stripes,” according to the National Geographic.

While copperhead bites are rarely fatal, they can nevertheless cause serious harm: Murray was in the hospital for three days, including time in the intensive care unit.

He told WPVI-TV, “They rushed me to the ICU to monitor my pulse rate to make sure the venom wasn’t spreading to my heart.”

Murray's venom didn't travel beyond his leg, hence anti-venom wasn't required for his treatment. He's now returned home and is recuperating from his tragedy. "They don't believe there will be any long-term negative effects, so I got a wonderful tale out of it."