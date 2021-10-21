A New Jersey man claims that God told him to use an ax to kill his’monster’ grandfather.

According to authorities, a New Jersey man suspected of murdering his grandfather with an ax claimed that God told him to carry out the heinous act.

On Tuesday, police arrested Jason Vicari, 21, for allegedly killing his grandfather Ronald Vicari. According to the police report, responding officers overheard Jason Vicari freely muttering. According to NJ.Com, “God told me to do it.”

During an interview with detectives, the grandson repeated the story, stating that he was told his 81-year-old grandfather was a “monster,” according to police. In addition to killing his grandfather, the suspect heard the deity inform him that he would have to alter his beliefs, according to authorities.

“Mr. Jason Vicari stated that he believed his grandfather was a monster and that God told him he would have to alter his religion,” police said of the post-arrest interview at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, where they also discovered blood on Vicari’s clothing.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, police arrived at the Elmwood, New Jersey, residence at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. “There was an injured individual inside the residence,” police were told, “and another individual had barricaded himself inside the residence.” Before the body of Ronald Vicari was located and Jason Vicari was apprehended, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team was summoned for help. Officers discovered the grandfather’s body adjacent to the head of the ax they believe was used to murder him, while the ax handle was discovered elsewhere in the house.

In a 911 call, a Vicari family member is said to have first informed authorities. During the call, the relative stated that Ronald Vicari was unconscious and had a head wound on the bathroom floor. There was also a shattered bathroom window reported.

When officers questioned Jason Vicari if anyone else was inside the house when they initially met him, he allegedly replied, “not anyone alive,” according to police. Vicari surrendered after authorities arrived for around 50 minutes.

Vicari is being jailed in the Bergen County Jail without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful firearm possession. The investigation by the Elmwood Park Police Department and the prosecutor’s office is still ongoing.

