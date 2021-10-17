A new investigation is focusing on evil rapists and a mother who neglected her young son.

A council investigation is now looking into a mother’s inability to defend her son from two terrible rapists, as well as the conduct of social services.

David Bradbury, 55, filmed his partner William Gamble, 65, while he committed heinous sexual abuse on a little boy.

Bradbury tried to give the child’s mother £30 for additional access to the victim after the couple mistreated him at their St Helens house.

The mother, who cannot be identified because it would identify her son, disregarded numerous police and social service warnings.

Bradbury and Gamble were both sentenced to 16 years in prison in March, while the mother was sentenced to four years earlier this week.

She admitted to child neglect and to exposing her kid to the risk of sexual assault on multiple occasions.

The council in St Helens is now looking into whether social services might have done more to protect the young child.

According to a council spokesperson, “We are glad to see that the judge has handed down severe sentences for both the criminals and the mother, who clearly failed in her most crucial responsibility as a parent – keeping her child safe.

“Despite the fact that social workers and police officers regularly laid out clear safeguards for the child, the mother failed to follow through and continually put her child in danger, despite the risks being explained to her.

“We worked with allies in the police to seek these convictions as soon as we learned of this horrible abuse.

“We are still assisting the victim and their family in dealing with the trauma of this case, and every court appearance has been extremely tough for them since it brings their experience back to life. As a result, we respectfully request that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

“As a result of this case, we are doing a review of our processes with our partners at the Child Safeguarding Partnership, and where there are issues to be addressed, we will prepare an action plan to deal with any necessary modifications.”

