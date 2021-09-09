A new initiative might save money for one million homes.

A new broadband scheme could save about one million households £92.

Openreach will provide free broadband installation to UK households on Universal Credit who have no other source of income.

Normally, the corporation would charge Internet Service Providers (ISPs) a fee for connecting households to broadband, such as Sky.

The charge waiver was hailed by the Good Things Foundation, which strives to ensure that everyone benefits from digital technology.

“Data access is a lifeline,” a Foundation representative said. Public services such as universal credit are already available online, and the pandemic has led to an increase in people managing their health online by contacting GPs via video call or via NHS apps.”

“We hope this offer complements the range of existing support from providers across the industry and helps people who aren’t already online to start benefiting from the wealth of information, connectivity, and opportunities that great broadband can deliver,” said Katie Milligan, Openreach’s managing director for customer, commercial, and propositions.

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will have the option of passing on the savings to their consumers in a variety of ways, such as decreasing expenses up front or adding the discount over the duration of a contract.

Despite not being able to demand that the savings be passed on to users, Openreach is hopeful that ISPs will ‘do the right thing’ and assist low-income people in getting online.