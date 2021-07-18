A new home has been found for a cat who was left weeping for days due to a shattered pelvis.

A cat who was on the verge of being put down after being left sobbing with a shattered pelvis has been rehomed.

Matilda, formerly Puss, was on the verge of being euthanized when her owner, Orrin Lloyd, refused to call a veterinarian when she was in distress.

Lloyd, 31, was acquitted of inflicting the injury due to blunt force trauma, but convicted of causing unnecessary suffering after a trial.

READ MORE: A father of two has been charged with stealing £12,000 worth of cigarettes from a Co-op warehouse.

Vets debated euthanizing the cat owing to the severity of her injuries, but she is reportedly “doing well” after spending 15 days in an animal hospital, according to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Lloyd’s mother went to his house after he called her to tell it was hurt, according to prosecutor Kyra Badman.

The cat was “screaming, in pain, and barely moving” when she arrived, and a vet revealed “several pelvic fractures.”

The cat also needed pain management because she couldn’t stand on her hind legs.

Ms Badman stated that the cat’s pelvis was fractured, as well as the pubic bone, and that “the animal was visibly suffering,” which was “prolonged by the defendant’s refusal to provide necessary care.”

According to an expert, the damage occurred between 48 and 72 hours before being brought to the veterinarian.

“The veterinary team was debating euthanasia at one point, such was the severity of the injuries,” Ms Badman said.

Lloyd claimed that he mistook the animal for being in heat rather than in pain.

His mother had previously expressed concern about a number of other creatures he had kept, including a mouse she claimed Lloyd had tossed down the stairs, according to the court.

Lloyd, 31, has a history of criminal damage and battery convictions.

In his defense, Nick Archer stated that the cat had been “well-cared for” in general, adding that “there had been no negligence in terms of general care.”

“It hadn’t been eating because of the injuries, but it was slightly overfed before to that,” he explained.

Between April 20 and May 4 last year, Lloyd, of Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport, was found guilty of causing needless suffering to a protected species.

“It’s unclear just how those.”Summary ends,” District Judge Duncan Birrell said at the sentencing.