A new home for Lurcher, who has been neglected for the past three years, would be the “greatest Christmas present.”

This holiday season, two charity workers are hoping for their four-legged companion to be rehomed rather than the latest gadget or flashy jewelry.

The ‘greatest Christmas present’ Nicola Alty and her partner, David Baines, could want for this year is to see Toby, a lovely Lurcher, in a new home.

After their own dog, Boo, died, the couple began helping at Dogs Trust Merseyside four years ago.

Since then, the two dog lovers have literally gone above and beyond, walking hundreds of dogs from the shelter and seeing the bulk of them successfully reunited with their new family.

Toby, with whom they have formed an unique attachment, remains in the kennels throughout the holidays.

“Toby arrived at the rehoming centre in 2018 after a change in his owners’ circumstances meant they could no longer keep him, and he has been waiting for his perfect home since then,” Nicola, who will be helping at the shelter with David during the holidays, stated.

“We walk him every time we volunteer, and last year we arranged to bring him home for a sleepover to observe how he did in his own house.” He has visited us several times since then, and he is the ideal houseguest.

“He may be fairly funny and excited at times, which is fun to watch, but he quickly settles down. Even though he’s pretty large, one of his favorite things to do is sit on your knee. In the right home, we know he’d be a wonderful pet.” Toby, according to the crew at the Huyton-based rehoming centre, is a loving boy who enjoys a gentle fuss and, as Nicola and David have demonstrated, loves to snuggle on the sofa, chase after toys, and go for long walks.

“We’re not sure why Toby hasn’t found his forever home yet,” Dogs Trust Merseyside Manager Georgina Lowery said. He enjoys being among people.

“He’s adorably cute and a wonderful four-legged companion. He loves to play and go on walks, so we’re hoping it won’t be long until he finds his forever family.” Toby will need a home where he will be the only child.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”