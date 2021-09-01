A new government rule might result in an additional £70 parking fee for drivers.

When new government rules take effect next year, drivers will be notified about a new £70 penalty cost if they fail to pay a parking fine.

After 28 days from the date of the initial fine, the new “debt recovery fee” will take effect.

According to the Mirror, private companies will now be able to charge the extra costs under the new code of conduct.

According to sources, the additional charge is likely to be implemented as part of new parking operator standards that have been in the works for more than three years.

Some operators already charge it, but it is anticipated that it may be implemented across the board to compensate for a proposed reduction in the maximum penalty in most car parks from £100 to £50.

According to The Times, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government held a consultation on the £70 debt collection fee, which ended last week.

“We’re cracking down on rogue private parking services and parking debt recovery agencies,” a government spokesman said.

“Fines for motorists who make honest mistakes or have mitigating circumstances will be eliminated under our new code of practice and appeals charter.”

However, industry analysts believe that unethical businesses could profit from the fee.

The RAC’s head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: “We are extremely concerned about proposals to levy a £70 debt collection penalty on drivers.”

“We would urge [the administration]to scrap this figure or go back to the drawing board since there appears to be no justification or rationale for it.

“Drivers will want to know that this isn’t just another attempt to extort money from them, which may end up in the clutches of parking companies, which sometimes work closely with their own debt collection agencies.”

The new rule, which is set to go into effect next year, would also control parking on private property such as supermarkets, retail parks, bars, and residential buildings.

It will feature a new independent appeals process to avoid erroneous fines from being imposed.

