A new Googlebox duo has been added to the Channel 4 show.

Tonight, a new couple joined Gogglebox.

Simon and Jane, a brother and sister from North London, were unveiled as the show’s newest entrants in October.

However, viewers got to meet Annie and Ronnie tonight.

Corrie watchers are taken aback as the villain reappears following a nine-month hiatus.

Strictly Come Dancing and The Graham Norton Show were discussed by the husband and wife from South East London.

And they were a hit with the fans right away.

“I like them,” Susan said on Twitter.

“I adore them,” Karen wrote.

“I already adore the new couple,” Andrew added.

Elliot wrote on Twitter: “Okay, that’s it. Annie and Ronnie are already favorites of mine.” “A new pair and what amazing fun they seem to be having,” Mitchell commented. “I love em already!!” Paige Deville was the most recent cast member to leave Gogglebox, leaving in September.

Pete McGarry, 71, died in June, according to reports released this summer.

Linda, his widow, said that she would no longer be appearing on the show.

Andrew Michael, who was 61 at the time, also died this summer. His family has also stated that they will not be coming back.

Marina Wingrove, Mary Cook’s dearest friend, opted to leave the show after she died at the age of 92.