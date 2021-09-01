A new ‘game-changing’ injection might prevent 30,000 fatalities.

A new “game-changing” injection being handed out by the NHS might prevent more than 30,000 fatalities.

According to the Mirror, the new vaccine aims to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The new jab will be administered to an estimated 300,000 people who have high cholesterol and have previously experienced a cardiovascular incident at a cost of £2,000 per dosage.

Inclisiran is the first of a new class of “groundbreaking” drugs that helps the liver eliminate toxic cholesterol from the bloodstream.

The RNA interference (RNAi) technology will first be used to 300,000 people who are considered to be at the highest risk of dying from another heart attack or stroke.

Within the next decade, NHS England believes that Inclisiran will prevent 55,000 heart attacks and strokes, saving 30,000 lives.

If current trials are successful, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) may grant approval to millions more people with high cholesterol who have not yet had a heart attack or stroke.

“Inclisiran is a potential game-changer in avoiding thousands of individuals from dying prematurely from heart attacks and strokes,” said Meindert Boysen, NICE deputy chief executive.

“This ground-breaking new medicine further underlines the UK’s great track record for identifying the world’s most innovative treatments and ensuring NHS patients have access to them as soon as possible,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This life-saving new medicine will benefit hundreds of thousands of people thanks to this teamwork.

“This is a tremendous step forward in the fight against heart disease, which kills thousands of people every year.”

More than two-fifths of Britons have excessive cholesterol, putting them at a high risk of heart disease.

Cardiovascular diseases account for a quarter of all deaths in the UK, with 175 people dying every day.

The NHS’s collective bargaining power allowed it to negotiate a confidential concession with Novartis on Inclisiran’s £2,000 per dose list price.

Nurses give the injection in the stomach, upper arm, or thigh at GP offices. The first year’s doses will be given three times, then twice a year after that.

