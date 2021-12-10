A new Domino’s restaurant has opened in Liverpool, offering a ‘any pizza’ deal for £8.99.

In Liverpool, a new Domino’s restaurant has opened, creating 20 new jobs.

The pizza chain has opened a new location in Belle Vale Shopping Centre, where customers can take advantage of a special promotion that will last until the New Year.

Customers can buy Domino’s favorites like Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, as well as new additions like the recently announced seasonal collection, which includes The Festive One and Cookies with After Eight.

Customers ‘really love’ Home Bargains’ ‘fantastic’ £15 LED Christmas presents.

Pizza cooks, in-store staff, and delivery drivers have all been hired at the new Belle Vale location, which launched this week.

To mark the occasion, Domino’s is offering customers who order from the shop any size pizza for £8.99 when they pick it up until January 2, 2022.

“We’re very delighted to have launched a new store in Belle Vale, allowing us to deliver our delicious range of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our dedicated customers across the UK,” Ciara McCourt, Area Manager at Liverpool Domino’s, said.

“We’re still looking for excellent employees to join our in-store team, including delivery drivers,” says the company. These positions offer a terrific chance for ambitious people wishing to grow and create a career with the nation’s most-loved pizza brand, as more than four out of five of our store managers began their careers as team members!” Collect in store at 4a Belle Vale Shopping Centre Liverpool, Merseyside, England, L25 2RF, order online at www.dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or phone the store at 0151 459 9955 to take advantage of the opening deal. The following terms and conditions apply. Details are available in-store.

The Recruitment Team at the new Domino’s in Belle Vale can be reached at 0800 756 6869 for anyone interested in working there.