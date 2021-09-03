A new ‘dive bar’ has opened. The Hatch, from the same people that brought you La’go, is set to open in the city center.

This week, the company behind one of the city’s most popular establishments will debut a new pub in Liverpool city centre.

This weekend, The Hatch, a new self-described “dive bar,” will open its doors.

The Hatch will open on Slater Street from the same team that brought you La’go on Colquitt Street.

La’go announced the news on Facebook this week, after teasing the idea back in July.

“We fed it after midnight and now it’s spawned,” the La’go crew posted in a tweet. Later this week, La’go’s lovechild will open.

“Another place where you can make unfortunate but amusing life decisions. Liverpool, you are most welcome.”

The Hatch hasn’t revealed much about what guests might expect, but has advised fans to “take a drink and pray for daylight.”

“Something is lurking,” The Hatch stated on Facebook earlier this week. And by lurking, I mean getting ready to open- this week! Beware. She’s a threat!”

Since then, the team has kept supporters updated on the progress of the opening, stating that while “the bar is in a pretty terrible state,” it would be “spruced up by the weekend.”

At 24 Slater Street, The Hatch will open. Follow its Facebook page for more details.