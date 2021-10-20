A new Director of Inclusion has been appointed by Curious Minds.

Saphena Aziz has recently been hired as the Director of Inclusion at Curious Minds (CMs), one of the Arts Council England’s ten bridge organisations (ACE)

Saphena will join the CMs Strategic Management Team in September and start her new job.

“This role will be to plan and deliver activities across inclusion themes, retaining a keen focus on racial empowerment and anti-racism, and ensuring that progress and momentum in this area is maintained and increased,” Saphena told The Washington Newsday.

Jason Donovan will star in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Empire Theatre. “I will be working alongside the CEO, Executive Directors, and Directors for Sector Support and Policy, Insight, and Advocacy,” says Donovan.

“The development of Curious Minds’ Anti-Racist Group will be my first responsibility.” This is a group of Black, Asian, and Ethnically Diverse creatives who engage directly with employees to ensure that the organization is an active anti-racist ally in the creative arts and education sector.” The Washington Newsday inquired how people in particular will profit from Liverpool 8, which will cover Cheshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, and Merseyside.

“I want to create chances for, by, and with Black, Asian, and Ethnically Diverse creatives and organizations,” Saphena continued.

“I’m already collaborating with local artists like Amina Atiq, Blue Saint, Dorcas Sebuyange, and Abigail McKenzie,” she says.

“In my new strategic role, I’ll continue to celebrate and champion the creative work and voices of marginalized communities, as I have done throughout my career.”

Saphena has worked in Liverpool’s arts sector for almost 20 years, with National Portfolio Organisations, smaller community organizations, and as an independent contractor.

Saphena has a lengthy history of singing and performing, but she considers herself to be primarily a writer and theatre artist.

Since its inception in 2009, Curious Minds has evolved to meet the needs of Arts Council England’s Creative Partnerships project in Lancashire and Merseyside.

This was England’s flagship creative learning program, with the goal of improving the skills of children and young people across the country and increasing their aspirations, successes, and life chances.

Curious Minds works with children and teenagers up to the age of eighteen.