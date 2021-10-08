A new dating show is looking for individuals from Merseyside.

Rainhill Rocks, a community Facebook and Instagram page with over 20,000 followers, has been approached to help in the development of a dating show set in Rainhill.

The popular Facebook page has become a hub for residents of Rainhill and the neighboring areas to engage with one another and keep others informed about upcoming events, information, warnings, and other topics.

Rainhill Rocks’ team came up with the concept of organizing speed dating sessions at a pub in 2020 to bring singles in the area together.

Unfortunately, the festivities were canceled owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and their goal to play Cupid was postponed.

Rainhill Rocks admin Jill Cooke told The Washington Newsday that the crew behind the page is a vibrant group who are always searching for new ways to bring the community together.

“We advertised the speed dating on RR in 2020 and received a large reaction, so we knew it was going to be a hit,” she said.

The team declared last week that the speed dating sessions will resume soon, but plans swiftly changed when the group was approached by a producer interested in producing a show about the area.

“The same day we announced the relaunch, we were approached by a production firm who wanted to develop a Rainhill series and show it on RR and YouTube,” Jill explained.

“We pitched our dating concepts to them and scheduled a meeting with the production crew.”

“We then dropped the speed dating concepts because we had created a unique format for the shows and various dating ideas for each performance, which they enjoyed!”

They’ve put out a casting call for us and will be producing the show LOVE ON THE ROCKS.

“It’ll be entertaining and addictive to watch.”

The five-part show is looking for individuals over the age of 21 from Rainhill and the surrounding regions who are willing to be filmed throughout the process.

