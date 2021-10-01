A new book scheme will empower children in 18 schools in the L8 area.

Mandela8 has amassed a collection of books that will be used to create a book borrowing scheme for local students in 18 primary schools in and around Liverpool 8.

A relative of the late Angela Holligan, an activist born in Liverpool 8, gave a collection of books to Mandela8, the organization behind the Nelson Mandela memorial, which is set to open in Princes Park soon.

The books in (the Angela Holligan Book Collection) will be utilized to promote diversity awareness, as well as to inspire, empower, and educate all children.

Following negotiations with her family, it was decided that the collection would be leased to local schools, and the scheme will be expanded to include the Liverpool City Region over the following two years as part of a larger initiative.

The library will expand thanks to funding from the Liverpool Council for Voluntary Services (LCVS) Austin Smith Small Grants Fund and the Mayoral Neighbourhood Fund, as well as extra books donated by Angela’s family.

Mandela8 is asking others to donate books so that the library will grow.

When Angela’s grandson Wade heard about the donated books, he stated, “My Grandmother had a kitchen and crates full of teaching materials.” She would spend hours by my side, teaching me everything from English to history to my ancestors. I’ll be eternally grateful for this, as well as many other things.”

Angela was a founder member of Liverpool Black Sisters and a strong advocate for Black women’s emancipation.

She volunteered a lot of time in the community as a member of the Liverpool 8 Defence Committee, which was formed to help people during and after the Toxteth Uprisings in 1981.

Angela organized community activities and gave companionship to elderly as a member of The Black Elders Group, as well as delivering African home cooked food to people in need.

She maintained an open kitchen where immigrant community members could learn English, and she worked with a number of schools and universities in Liverpool.

Angela led a varied life, with a strong emphasis on giving back to her community.

She moved to London at a young age to marry and then returned to Liverpool as Michael Heseltine’s Personal Assistant during the task force. “The summary has come to an end.”