A new autopsy refutes troopers’ claims that a black man died in the crash and points to other factors.

Ronald Greene’s death in 2019 was not caused by injuries sustained in a car accident, according to a second autopsy.

According to the Associated Press, the Louisiana State Police withheld vital information from the coroner, according to a new forensic assessment of the case ordered by the FBI. Greene’s death was now linked to a number of circumstances, none of which were related to the police’s first explanation of a car accident.

Greene’s shattered breastbone and burst aorta were not caused by a faulty airbag deployment, according to the assessment. Instead, an unnamed source involved with the investigation told the Associated Press that CPR attempts were most likely to blame for the injuries.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told the Associated Press that she hopes the new report sheds new light on the case.

“It’s been so crazy,” she remarked after admitting she hadn’t yet buried his cremated remains. “No one has grieved adequately.” A civil rights probe into the beatings of other Black motorists is nearing completion, according to federal prosecutors. The new information may increase the likelihood of charges being filed against the cops involved.

Requests for comment from the Louisiana State Police and the United States Justice Department have gone unanswered.

Greene’s family suspected what they saw when they saw his bruised and battered body and his automobile, which had very little damage, until they got a second look at what killed him: His death was unrelated to a small crash near the end of a high-speed chase.

In light of the long-buried body camera footage, vehicle black box data, and other material the state police suppressed from Greene’s first autopsy, the FBI obtained a new forensic evaluation this week.

It was unclear whether the fresh autopsy would compel the Union Parish coroner to change Greene’s death from accidental to homicide, affecting the charges that state and federal prosecutors could pursue.

The new cause of death, according to Rafael Goyeneche, a former prosecutor who now heads the Metropolitan Crime Commission, a New Orleans-based watchdog group, makes it even more probable that prosecutors will file significant charges.

