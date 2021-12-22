A new airline with a child-free zone has begun service to the United Kingdom.

A company that offers a child-free zone on aircraft has announced routes from the United Kingdom.

Low-cost airline that flies long distances Scoot has announced the introduction of a route connecting London Gatwick and Bangkok, Thailand.

The maiden flight took off on December 16, and three weekly planned seasonal services will begin in March 2022, with a review and possible increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

There are seven Omicron indications that you should never overlook.

Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners will run all services, with Economy and ScootPlus cabins offering perks such as inflight Wi-Fi and the option to upgrade to Scoot Plus or Scoot-in-Silence, Scoot’s quiet-zone offering.

At the front of the 787 Dreamliners is a Scoot-in-Silence zone.

Children under the age of 12 are not permitted in the exclusive and silent cabin.

“Scoot’s new flight service to Bangkok from London Gatwick is excellent news, especially for tourists across the south of the UK,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand UK & Ireland.

“With a budget airline alternative, Thailand becomes even more accessible for couples, groups of friends, and vaccinated families wishing to get away and share incredible adventures together.”

“Bangkok is a fantastic city,” she continued, “with new hotel openings, world-class shopping, Michelin-starred restaurants, interesting neighborhoods, local markets, river boat trips, and, of course, the Grand Palace.” All of this is just 12 hours from London, and due to Scoot, you can get there for a wonderful price.”