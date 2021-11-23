A new £28 million urgent care and A&E facility will be built at Arrowe Park Hospital.

Arrowe Park Hospital is poised to build a new £28 million urgent and emergency care complex.

The multimillion-pound refurbishment will be the biggest investment in Wirral Hospital since it was built, according to plans.

The plan comprises a total reconstruction of Arrowe Park Hospital’s current A&E, which is administered by Wirral University Teaching Hospital, and the Urgent Treatment Centre, which is currently run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust and is located next door on the same site (WCHC).

Work is expected to begin in the middle of next year, around the hospital’s 40th anniversary, with the new urgent care and A&E facility opening in March 2024.

There are currently no information on what will happen to the current A&E while construction is underway.

“This will be a magnificent facility for employees and patients, and the work will radically alter Wirral’s only Emergency Department as well as the provision of urgent care for local residents,” said Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital.

“This is Arrowe Park Hospital’s largest investment since it was built nearly 40 years ago, and it demonstrates our commitment to improving the care we deliver to those who are most in need.”

“It’s yet another example of solid relationships, this time with health and care organizations from around Wirral who are continuing to collaborate for the community’s benefit.”

In collaboration with WUTH, WCHC, NHS Wirral Clinical and Commissioning Group, and other organizations in the local health system, an Urgent and Emergency Care Upgrade Programme was established to outline how the provision and delivery of urgent and emergency care services at Arrowe Park Hospital could be transformed to better serve the local community.

The concept calls for the creation of a new urgent care and emergency department with a single entry point, as well as the consolidation of the Emergency Department and Urgent Treatment Centre into one space, as well as better space utilization to allow for social distancing and ambulance access.

“The centre will have the absolute best clinical knowledge and resources to provide the safest and most effective care,” a WUTH official added.

