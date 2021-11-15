A Nevada man who appears in a Republican ad about voter fraud admits to forging his dead wife’s name on the ballot.

According to the Associated Press, a Las Vegas business owner who claimed his deceased wife voted has pleaded guilty to voting fraud.

Donald Kirk Hartle agreed to a plea deal that would keep him out of prison. Instead, he’ll have to pay a $2,000 fine and serve a year of probation. His arraignment is set for November 16.

Rosemarie Hartle, Hartle’s wife, was on a state list of registered voters and had a ballot submitted in her name and signature, although she died in 2017. His claim of voter fraud was extensively utilized as evidence by Republicans.