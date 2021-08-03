A neighbor is concerned that they may be trapped at home, unable to flee the masses.

A Walton neighbor is concerned that if a new license is given to allow a new event to take place, they will be unable to leave their home.

This August, a 72-foot-long, 19-foot-high bridge will be the centerpiece of Bridge, a three-day event in Walton.

The festival, which runs from August 5 to 7, will feature a number of free events for the general public, as well as a large outdoor performance on two nights.

Breeze Hill, Millennium Green, is less than a mile north of Everton FC’s Goodison Park stadium, where Bridge will be built.

Dance, comedy, live music, theater, and gravity-defying acrobatics will all be part of the event, which will be centered on the massive bridge.

Imagineer Productions in Coventry is producing Bridge, which was conceived by artistic director Orit Azaz.

While many people are looking forward to the event, one local resident has voiced his displeasure.

In order for the event to take place at Breeze Hill, Liverpool City Council must first get a premises license.

This morning, the council’s Licensing and Gambling Sub-Committee will consider the application for that license (Tuesday).

“The premises is a greenfield site, and it is requested to conduct an event between the dates of August 4th and August 8th, 2021, only for less than 5,000 people,” the application adds.

“Imagineer, a nationally recognized arts organization, is putting on a show called ‘Bridge.’

“The ‘Bridge’ is a massive structure created for outdoor performance that serves as the stage and focal point for two days of activities and an evening show.”

However, one nearby homeowner has filed an objection to the event taking place ahead of time.

“I would like to express my worry regarding the license that may be given for live and recorded music for up to 5,000 persons in Millennium Green,” the anonymous objector writes.

“I am a resident, and my building is just adjacent to the park, with my living room and bedroom windows overlooking the park.

“If something happened, it would be stressful.”

