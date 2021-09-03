A neighbor fights off an 8-foot-long alligator with a shovel after it grabs a woman’s leg.

For a South Carolina lady who was assaulted by an 8-foot-long alligator on Thursday, it was a close call. As he fought the gator with a shovel, a neighbor became her salvation.

The incident occurred while the woman was walking her dog around a lagoon in the Hilton Head Plantation community, according to WSAV. Neighbors who witnessed the attack called emergency responders from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

The alligator had punctured the woman’s legs with its jaws and attempted to drag her down into the water. When a nearby resident heard the commotion, he offered to assist in pulling the woman from the water. The witness’s husband grabbed a shovel and dashed into the water, repeatedly hitting the alligator until it let go.

With critical leg injuries, the woman was transported to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Her specific condition is unknown at this time. The dog was unhurt, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), according to CBS-affiliated television station WTOC.

A Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokesman described the situation as “unfortunate.”

“We warn residents to be careful of their surroundings, particularly if they are walking with small dogs near alligator habitat lagoons.”

The alligator will be euthanized, according to Hilton Head Plantation officials. A necropsy will be undertaken to see if the alligator was fed. According to an authority, feeding can cause alligators to associate people with food.

According to Fits News, the official said Thursday, “We are really appreciative for the fast thinking and brave neighbors who fought off the alligator and held onto the victim who was being taken into the water by the alligator.”

“We are also grateful for the work of our Security Officers and HHI Fire & Rescue, who treated the victim on the spot and took him to the hospital, SCDNR for their prompt response to remove the alligator, and Beaufort County Sherriff’s Deputies for their quick response and assistance.”

This is the second alligator assault on a Hilton Head resident in nearly three years, according to reports.