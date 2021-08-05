A needle lodged inside a man’s nasal cavity near his brain is removed by doctors.

Using a dangerous surgical procedure, doctors were able to remove a needle from a 50-year-old man’s nasal cavity. A craniotomy was used to remove the foreign object that was stuck near the patient’s brain.

According to News 18, the treatment was carried out by a four-member medical team from the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata, India.

“The individual came to us with a one-day history of bleeding from the nose, after which he was admitted,” a senior doctor from the medical team told the source. “When he came to us, he was drunk, and we had no idea if he had an injury or if he had been assaulted by someone.” As a result, we opted to perform a CT scan of his skull, which revealed a needle extending from his nose to his brain.”

Despite having the metallic object inside his nasal cavity, the individual was completely cognizant and clinically well, according to the doctor. He told the source, “He was talking regularly, moving his upper and lower limbs as usual, and able to move, eat, and drink like a normal person.”

The medical team next performed an angiography to determine the precise root of the needle’s path from the patient’s nose to his brain.

Following that, the physicians decided to do a surgery in which the patient’s skull was first opened, and then the needle was removed from his nose.

“It is critical to perform the craniotomy opening of the skull first so that the needle can be removed from the nose and any ripping injuries to the major blood veins inside the brain may be addressed,” the doctor told News 18.

The procedure had to be done right away because the infection may have traveled from the nose to the brain through the needle.

After the surgery, the patient made a full recovery. He only had minor concerns such as nosebleeds, which he was able to treat with cold packs.

“The most important thing to remember in this circumstance is that this is a foreign object that is passing through a very unclean area (the nose) and contaminating a very clean place, the cranial cavity (which houses the brain and all of the major blood vessels),” the doctor added.

Long-term follow-up in the form of a CT scan would be required to rule out any brain abscess, which is a painful collection of pus caused by bacterial infection. He, too, needs to be examined. Brief News from Washington Newsday.