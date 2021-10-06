A Nebraska father has been charged with murdering his two young children by suffocating them.

After an autopsy revealed that his two young daughters were suffocated to death while in his possession, a Nebraska man was charged with first-degree murder.

In May, the 36-year-old suspect, named as Adam Price, was charged with felony child abuse in connection with the deaths of Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, at his Bellevue home. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Price was put into the Sarpy County Jail on May 27 and his charges were enhanced Tuesday.

“Autopsy records obtained recently suggest that Emily and Theodore died of first-degree asphyxia as a result of smothering. The State filed a motion to change the charges to two counts of first-degree murder based on this new information,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a news release.

Mary Neilsen, the children’s mother, was separated from Adam and was staying in Illinois. The couple shared custody of their children with the understanding that each parent would have daily contact with the children.

According to KETV, Neilsen raised an alarm after she was unable to reach her children during a week-long visit with Price in May. On May 16, a family friend went to Price’s residence to check on the kids and discovered their bodies. At the moment, Price was not at home.

Hours later, investigators tracked him down in California and arrested him.

After Price was arrested, the bereaved mother wrote on her Facebook page, “I hope he suffers for eternity.” “I hope he receives his every day for the rest of his life. Emi and Teddy, please accept my heartfelt condolences. This isn’t anything you deserved. “This isn’t fair to your mother.”

On felony child abuse accusations, a court set Price’s bond at $2.5 million.

He’ll be back in court on Oct. 12 to face the new accusations. He will be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

“This is a tragedy because it involves the deaths of two tiny children,” Moore added. “And our thoughts are with the families.”