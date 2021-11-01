A ‘near miss’ at a ‘dangerous’ crossing occurred the same week as a woman was struck by a lorry.

After an elderly woman was killed by a lorry, a pedestrian crossing “on a blind bend” was condemned for being “hazardous.”

On Thursday, October 21, a large police reaction was seen at Aintree Retail Park on Ormskirk Road, and a woman in her 80s was brought to hospital.

A section of the park was promptly blocked off, and the HGV driver came to a halt.

The woman remains in hospital with serious leg injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

Several people have contacted The Washington Newsday since the collision to discuss their experiences with the crossing.

“Both my elderly mum and dad had a near miss at the same crossing on Tuesday,” one woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs Gibson, commented (October 19).

“This crossing just shouldn’t be there; it’s not fair to vehicles because there are merely floor road markings indicating a pedestrian crossing but no built-up indications for a driver to detect on a blind turn, and it’s in a very dangerous location for the general public.”

“Because my mother and father are deaf, they have been trained to look for safe crossing points.

“I pity both the driver and the woman who was hurt; this could have easily been my mother.”

“I don’t know all the circumstances [of the October 21 crash], but I know the retail park should improve.”

“There just shouldn’t be a pedestrian crossing on a blind corner,” another observed.

“I’m amazed this hasn’t happened sooner,” says a third.

The Aintree Retail Park management team expressed its “distress” over the accident.

“We are disturbed that a member of the public suffered an accident at Aintree Retail Park on Thursday 21st October,” a representative told The Washington Newsday.

“We hope the lady is making good progress in her recuperation.”