A Naturalized Citizen was allegedly detained by US immigration authorities for more than a month.

According to The Associated Press, a lawsuit filed Monday claims that US immigration officers imprisoned a guy for nearly a month despite the fact that he was a US citizen.

The claim was brought in federal court by Brian Bukle, 61, in collaboration with the ACLU of Northern California and the Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus. Bukle was kept in the Mesa Verde Detention Facility in Central California for nearly a month after serving a prison sentence in California, according to the lawsuit, before his citizenship status was verified.

Bukle and his brother repeatedly told immigration officers that he was a naturalized citizen, but their appeals were ignored, according to The Fresno Bee.

Bukle was born in the British Virgin Islands and became a citizen when he was nine years old when his parents became citizens. Following his release, he completed a sentence for assault and possession of a firearm before being transferred to ICE.

Bukle was apprehended by private security guards and transported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June 2020, following the original incident (ICE). Non-government agents are not supposed to hold persons related to immigration charges, according to civil rights organizations who sued ICE in February.

Bukle was held in ICE detention for 36 days before his citizenship status was revealed, and his deportation case was dismissed by a federal judge.

“I assumed I’d be going home to see my kid for Father’s Day when I finished my term,” Bukle, of Corona, California, said in a statement. “Instead, I came dangerously close to being deported and losing everything I own, a nightmare that continues to haunt me.” Bukle was apparently informed of the hold ICE had put on his case prior to his release, demanding that he be transferred into their custody after his term was completed. Bukle informed California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials that he was a U.S. citizen on several occasions, but he was reportedly ignored each time.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) refuses to comment on the ongoing case.

Unspecified damages are sought in the complaint. Bukle is still frightened and despondent, according to the report, and has nightmares of being deported.

The lawsuit also casts doubt on the accuracy of databases used by US officials to decide whether someone is capable.