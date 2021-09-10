A nasal spray company is pleading with the CDC and FDA to accept its claims that it can help treat COVID.

With his job approval rating plummeting and the Delta strain of Covid19 still raging, President Biden issued additional measures this evening to try to bring the virus under control, including vaccine mandates for organizations with 100 or more employees.

The speech was yet another disappointment in a year full of them for a group of companies and medical researchers from around the world. To them, Biden’s address was a squandered opportunity to promote nasal sprays, a simple, inexpensive, and readily available technique for combating the virus.

How might nasal sprays aid in the fight against COVID 19? According to Nathan Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Xlear, a manufacturer of nasal sprays and a variety of dental care products situated in American Fork, Utah, the virus and its variants infect patients predominantly by clinging to the nasal membrane as the initial source of infection.

According to researchers, any spray that works by preventing the virus from adhering to the nasal membrane and physically washing the virus out of the nose will likely be equally successful with the Delta form. Sanotize, a biotech company based in Vancouver, Canada, has started phase three trials of its spray in different countries to see how effective it is against Delta. Preliminary testing have proven promising, according to the business, and it has already acquired interim approval for sale from Israeli and New Zealand public health officials. Phase three studies are expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to the business.

The United States’ approach to COVID has been vaccine-centric, as Biden’s speech on Thursday evening demonstrated. That has been extremely frustrating for a firm like Xlear, which has been in a year-long conversation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, seeking emergency use authorization for their COVID nasal spray. (A corporation must obtain an EUA from the FDA before making antiviral claims in its advertising and marketing.) It has also attempted to persuade the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer recommendations on the usage of nasal sprays to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Those requests have so far been ignored by both the FDA and the CDC.