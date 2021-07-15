A naked woman was discovered trapped between two industrial buildings and was rescued after two hours.

Authorities rescued a naked lady who became trapped between two industrial buildings in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday following a two-hour emergency operation that included firefighters breaking a portion of a wall out to liberate her.

Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said firefighters were alerted to 1020 North Harbor Boulevard at roughly 2:05 p.m. in response to a woman who was “stuck between two walls of two commercial businesses,” according to KCAL 9.

Nguyen continued, “She’s trapped in there, and we can’t physically get in there, and she can’t get out.”

Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department had been called to the scene before the OCFA arrived because workers at the neighboring Harbor Shop business heard the woman’s calls for help and were unable to determine the source of the sound, according to KTLA.

“We heard a lady crying, screaming, screaming in the rear, behind our shop… We phoned the cops, and they came in and got on the roof and peered between the two walls, and she was completely naked,” said the business owner, who did not want to be identified.

“She was in excruciating discomfort. She was wailing in agony. He said, “She was also upside down.”

According to rescuers, the woman was stuck inside an eight-inch-wide area.

According to KCAL 9, a hole was bored in one of the walls to insert a small camera through to obtain a better picture before firemen tried to cut off pieces of the wall to liberate her. During the rescue attempt, the woman was conscious and talking to firemen, according to him.

Firefighters used equipment to drill out what looked to be marked out pieces of the wall, according to footage posted by the OCFA late Tuesday.

After breaking a chunk of concrete out of one of the walls from S&C Auto Body Shop, which was located next to Sound Harbor, firefighters were able to bring the woman out approximately 4:30 p.m. According to KCAL 9, she was assessed by paramedics on the scene at roughly 5:40 p.m.

“It took two hours for our technical rescue crew to make a hole and cautiously get to her while we were cutting,” Nguyen said.

It was unknown how the woman ended up caught between the two establishments’ walls.

It was unknown how the woman ended up caught between the two establishments' walls.

Nguyen was cited as stating, "That's a mystery to all of us here right now."