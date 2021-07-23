A naked woman was arrested for allegedly skinny-dipping in the pool of a 69-year-old stranger.

According to police paperwork, a 42-year-old woman was detained earlier this week after reportedly trespassing on an elderly retiree’s Charlotte County, Florida house and telling authorities to leave her alone while she stayed in his pool.

According to The Smoking Gun, Heather Kennedy was arrested after she allegedly trespassed into the Port Charlotte home of 69-year-old James Clark and decided to swim naked in his pool on Monday.

Clark arrived home from a doctor’s visit in the afternoon and discovered apparel in the lanai by the pool that he recognized as not belonging to him, according to police. When he turned around, he allegedly discovered Kennedy naked in the pool.

Kennedy allegedly refused to identify herself or explain why she was in the pool when police arrived shortly before 3 p.m. Police attempted to contact her while she was still in the water, but she allegedly refused to identify herself or explain why she was there.

According to the complaint, Kennedy was also antagonistic toward law enforcement officers and told them to leave her alone.

Kennedy was arrested after she dressed, but she allegedly tried to resist and pulled away when both of her arms were held, according to police.

“[Kennedy] was also telling her to stay put and that she wasn’t going anywhere. She repeatedly refused to identify herself, according to authorities.

According to the report, police were able to handcuff Kennedy and transfer her to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office jail, where she was charged on one count of misdemeanor trespassing and one count of resisting without violence.

Kennedy is set to appear in court on Aug. 4 for her arraignment.

According to the outlet, Kennedy’s address was listed in court records as a private home about 2 miles from where she was apprehended.

According to The Smoking Gun, Kennedy was convicted earlier this year of felony drugs possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kennedy was apprehended after a traffic stop uncovered morphine tablets, marijuana, as well as crack and meth pipes. According to a police report, she disputed possession of the pills, claiming they belonged to “a male by the name of Crackhead Chris.”