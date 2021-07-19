A naked man was seen riding his bike and expressing a cheerful hello to passers-by.

A report of a man cycling naked in public had been received the day before, according to Merseyside Police.

A member of the public reported the sighting in Melling at 7.20 p.m. yesterday (Sunday 18).

Near Chestnut Walk on the Leeds-Liverpool canal, the man was apparently “cycling naked on a pedal bike.”

“Please tell me I’m not the only one who witnessed this….a man in his late 50s-ish riding his bike along the canal fully naked this morning!” one witness posted on a local Facebook group after the incident.

Following the article, many people commented that they had seen the man and that it had been a frequent occurrence during the summer.

One woman stated, “My husband strolled in and said he’d seen him, but he looked more like 70.” He appears to have a lot of clout.”

Another woman added, “I’ve seen him a couple of times.” “Not the best thing to see first thing in the morning,” says the narrator.

Another said, “Why can’t he at least put on a pair of underpants?”

“He’s still doing it,” one woman claimed, “it’s the way he wishes you a pleasant ‘hello’ as if it’s completely normal.”

Many others stated that they had seen the man multiple times this summer and last year, particularly when the weather began to warm up.

While many individuals indicated they didn’t see anything wrong with the man cycling naked, others expressed concern over a man being seen naked in public.

“Hang on, walking along the canal and exposing yourself to others would be a violation, so what’s the difference [?]” one person stated.

“I would be terrified and uncomfortable if I saw him,” one woman said, “and more more so if I had small children.” A senior citizen in his underpants! This isn’t proper, aside from the jokes; it’s indecent exposure.”

