A mysterious’sentimental’ letter is discovered in a Tesco book.

A search has begun for the author of a “beautiful” letter that dropped out of a book purchased from a charity booth.

Jenny Wilson, a self-described ‘bookworm’ from Wallasey, is a regular at Tesco in Bidston, Birkenhead, where she runs a charity stand.

According to the 36-year-old, “A charity book stand is located near the cash registers.

: A Gogglebox favorite has been chastised for her handling of a co-star.

“All you have to do is put some money in the pot and take a book.”

She had never found anything inside a book she had purchased from the stand “a couple of times a month” before yesterday.

“The letter dropped out of the book late last night unexpectedly while I was reading it,” she told The Washington Newsday.

The handwritten, two-sided card is a passionate statement applauding the intended recipient’s “strength and courage.”

The reader is also encouraged to “save this letter.”

The note reads in swirled lettering: “Greetings, Victoria Just wanted to let you know that I admire and respect you tremendously.

“You’ve demonstrated incredible bravery and strength.

“You are a credit to your boys, and they are a credit to you.”

“In the years ahead, they will draw strength from you.

It goes on like this: “With David, you’ve made a wise decision. In your new house, I wish you many good years together.

Dated and signed “I wish you all the best. Nannannnnnnn “A final message to the reader concludes the note.

“Keep this letter, and read it if you’re having a bad day. It will inspire you to believe in yourself.

“You have bravery.”

Jenny has put up a social media appeal to find the proprietors of the note and has asked if anyone recognizes the people identified in it.

She stated, ” “[I] would love to get it back to them, especially since it’s from their grandmother and could have been sentimental and accidentally left in the book.

“I just thought it would be good to return it to whoever it belongs to because all of my grandparents have died away and something like that is something you would appreciate,” she says.

On Facebook, one commentator stated in response to the appeal: “It’s so gorgeous; I wish I could claim it. I hope the owner is located.” Another person stated: “It’s stunning! Please do so.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”