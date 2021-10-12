A mysterious ‘Tanned Mass’ washes up on the beach, dividing the internet.

On Monday, a mystery brown mass washed ashore on an Australian beach, leaving social media users baffled as to its identity.

On Monday, photos of the mystery “tanned mass” were posted to the Australian Native Animal Facebook group. The blob was photographed sitting at low tide on Kemp Beach near Yeppoon.

“This was just put on a friend’s Facebook page, and she asked if anyone knew what it could be. It appeared to her to be jelly-like. Kemp Beach, Yeppoon, Queensland “Charlene Mae, the person who shared the images, left a message.

People in the group quickly turned to the comments section to provide their ideas for identifying the creature. Some people thought it was a jellyfish, while others thought it was a blobfish.

“I’m very confident it’s the same as a heap that’s currently washed ashore in Port Hedland. If it’s the same ones as up here, it’s definitely a jellyfish “One person made a comment.

Another individual commented, “Definitely a small lions mane jellyfish and that brown is a regular color.”

Another user said, “Sunburnt blob fish aka Peter sterling fish.”

“So I’ve done a little research (googling) and from what I can see/find it appears to be a tomato jellyfish (Crambione mastigophora),” Mae said in response to one of the comments.

Dr Lisa Gershwin, speaking to News.com.au, said the organism in the images was most likely a lion’s mane cyanea barkeri jellyfish, which she discovered near Mackay in 2010.

Dr. Gershwin, the director of Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services and co-creator of the jellyfish app, told the outlet, “The organism in this picture is obviously bunched together, which makes it hard to discern for sure, but I think there’s a 60% possibility of being a lion’s mane cyanea barkeri.”

“I believe it’s cyanea because the top of the body is smooth and beautifully chocolate brown. It can be found all around Queensland, with examples as far north as Cairns and as far south as Moreton Bay “she continued.