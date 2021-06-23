A mysterious ‘dark object’ has been observed in the skies over Liverpool.

After observing a “black thing” gliding across the sky in Liverpool, a Liverpool guy is left with questions.

Paul Hatton, of Childwall, said he saw flickering lights in the sky while strolling with his mother at Reynolds Park.

After searching for the source of the lights, he observed a little black object flying steadily across the sky above Woolton Park.

READ MORE: “Christian Eriksen was lucky, but my son was not,” says a Liverpool father.

The sighting occurred at 1 p.m., and Paul was able to capture the item on camera.

He initially mistook it for a weather balloon.

According to the ECHO, the 68-year-old said: “I was sitting on a bench in the park with my mother, enjoying the sunshine.

“I was reclining back in my chair, enjoying the sun on my face, when I noticed a flickering light in the sky. It was an extremely bright light.

“I looked up into the sky and saw it again, another small flicker, but I couldn’t figure out what it was.

“Then, all of a sudden, I noticed the object in the sky. On the clouds, it was virtually silhouetted.

“It was a dark thing moving across the sky,” says the narrator.

READ MORE: Mum, 59, used boiling water and sugar to murder her 81-year-old husband.

Paul claimed he told his mother about the object.

His mother believed it was a UFO, but he was certain it was a weather balloon.

He used his iPhone camera to take a picture to get a better look at what it was.

Paul stated he changed his mind about his weather balloon notion after zooming in.

Paul stated, ” “My mother believed it was a UFO, but I said it was a weather balloon, and the flickering came from the balloon.

“When I arrived home, I zoomed in and realized right away that it wasn’t a balloon.”

On second thinking, Paul noted that a weather balloon wouldn’t be reflective, and added: “The light we saw was reflected off the top, indicating that it is unmistakably metallic.

The summary comes to a close.