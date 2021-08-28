A must-see Liverpool pub with the “best collection of rum.”

Locals have lauded one bar in Liverpool’s city center as a must-see.

It’s no surprise that The Grapes on Roscoe Street has a four-star rating on our sister site 2chill.

They claim to sell “probably the best assortment of rum this side of Cuba” on Facebook, as well as holding Jazz Con Fusion on Sundays, Liverpool’s longest running uninterrupted jazz night.

It also serves beers from local and regional breweries, cider, and, of course, a range of rums, so whatever your drink of choice is, you’ll find it here.

Inside, there’s an island-style serving bar and beautiful wall art by local artists. It’s unquestionably a private setting.

The Grapes is also considered to be one of the most haunted pubs in the city, with 17 ghosts rumored to inhabit the establishment.

Will Whitby remarked, “Whenever I’m looking for somewhere to spend an evening with nice company, The Grapes is a must-visit.”

“On Saturdays, the area is always inviting and energetic, with a busy but friendly vibe. With a vast selection of superb wine and beer, the pub caters to a wide range of tastes, and their real ale selection has earned a few CAMRA medals.

“The eccentric bar also has infrequent jazz performances inside, which always pack the house; if you get the chance, go to a jazz night at the Grapes.”

The Grapes is open every day from 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., with extended hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until 2 a.m.