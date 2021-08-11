A musician who assaulted a sleeping adolescent has been released from prison.

The adolescent victim of Connor Baugh awoke to find him “breathing heavily” with his hand inside her underpants.

She took his hand in hers, pulled it out, and shouted “no,” but the 17-year-old “placed it straight back again,” she added.

Baugh later apologized through text, but the victim didn’t inform police because she was afraid she wouldn’t be believed.

When his band’s popularity grew, she decided to share her story online in order to safeguard female followers.

Baugh, now 21, of Hapsford Road, Litherland, had previously informed the victim he had “feelings” for her, according to the court.

“These affections were not returned, and they had decided to remain friends,” prosecutor David Birrell said.

They went out on a night out in 2018, during which the victim claimed they drank “quite a bit,” with Baugh purchasing the majority of the beverages.

She puked around 11 p.m., so they decided to “call it a night,” but they had trouble finding a taxi owing to her “intoxicated state.”

Mr Birrell said they eventually got one, and Baugh offered to stay with her since she was “ill,” according to the victim.

“She trusted him and agreed,” he added.

The woman said police she went to bed fully clothed and fell asleep as soon as her head hit the pillow.

Baugh had gotten into bed next to her and she had awoken in the “middle of the night” to discover him sexually assaulting her.

“He was breathing heavily and pushing himself against her,” Mr Birrell recalled. ‘I remember grabbing his hand and taking it out and yelling no,’ she told the cops. He straightened it out again. I’m not sure if I passed out because I was so inebriated.”

They were both fully dressed when she awoke the next morning, “things were weird,” and Baugh announced he was going home.

She texted him, asking if something had happened, to which he replied that it had, and when she replied that she had been sleeping and that it wasn’t “right,” he apologized.

Baugh issued several contrite messages over Facebook, according to Mr Birrell, but the victim did not respond.