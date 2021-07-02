A murder suspect has been apprehended by investigators investigating a stabbing.

Another arrest has been made by detectives probing the murder of a man who was knifed to death in Huyton.

On Monday, April 19, just before 8 p.m., Connor Dockerty, 23, was stabbed to death in Kingsway.

The 23-year-old from Litherland died from several stab wounds, according to a post-mortem study.

Live updates on the Huyton murder investigation after a man was shot on the street.

Mr Dockerty was attacked while riding his black Ghost bike down Kingsway in Huyton, according to police.

He was in or near Gentwoods News and Convenience Store when he had a talk with a group of “males and females,” according to authorities.

Before the deadly incident, Mr Dockerty is thought to have gotten into an argument.

Merseyside Police have named a suspect who has been accused with helping a criminal.

“Emergency services were called to Kingsway at 8 p.m. on Monday 19 April after reports Connor had received stab wounds to his chest,” a spokesperson added. He was sent to the hospital, where he tragically died.

“John Batey, 43, has been charged with helping an offender and will appear in Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on July 7th.”

A 16-year-old boy was previously accused with manslaughter, and a 14-year-old boy had been charged with murder. Both of them have been remanded in jail.

Police are still appealing for anyone with knowledge on the incident to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video/mobile footage from the Kingsway or Liverpool Road area from around 8pm on April 19.

The 23-year-old from Litherland died from several stab wounds, according to a post-mortem study.

Flowers and tributes were laid at the scene following his death and one message, signed “from Bean”, said: “Never enough to describe how much your [sic]gonna be missed lad, can’t believe it, fly high bro. Rest easy, Con”

A message signed by “Carl” said: “You will be missed Sloth, your [sic]not forgotten”.

Another message read: “Heaven’s keeping you safe now. Rest easy, Love Hol xxx”

Anyone who would like to upload footage to help with the investigation can use the police’s Major Incident Portal by clicking on ‘Merseyside Police’ and the ‘Kingsway murder Huyton’ icon.

They can also message in. Summary ends.