A murder investigation has been opened after a 12-year-old girl died from ‘catastrophic injuries.’

After being beaten in the city center, a young girl died from “catastrophic injuries.” A murder investigation has been initiated.

Ava White, 12, died on Thursday, November 26 in the city center after an incident on Church Street.

Four men, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One is 13 years old, two are 14 years old, and one is 15 years old.

Officers were dispatched to an allegation of an assault at 8:39 p.m.

When cops arrived, they discovered Ava, who had been with friends, had slumped on the ground and was receiving first aid from a member of the public who had observed the occurrence.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she unfortunately died a short time later despite medical staff’s best efforts.

A post-mortem will be performed by the Home Office to determine the cause of death.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are being assisted by specialist Family Liaison officers,” Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said.

“Their world has been shattered, and no parent should ever have to deal with police officials knocking on their door to inform them that their child has died.

“We suspect Ava and her pals were involved in a verbal altercation that ended with Ava being assaulted and suffering catastrophic injuries.”

“The perpetrators were then observed running up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street, according to our sources.

“We have detained four males from Toxteth on suspicion of murder, one aged 13 years, two aged 14 years, and one aged 15 years, and they are currently being interviewed at police stations around Merseyside.”

“The lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street had only been officially switched on a short while before the event, and we would want to ask to anyone who was on Church Street who observed the incident, or may even have filmed it on their mobile phone, to come forward.”

"Anyone who saw the occurrence, or who may have even filmed it, or who has knowledge."

