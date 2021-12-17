A murder investigation has been initiated after the body of a newborn baby was discovered ‘wrapped in a Heron Foods bag.’

After a man discovered the frozen body of a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag in his neighbor’s house, a murder inquiry was initiated.

Between 11.30 a.m. and noon on Thursday, December 16, shop worker Darnell Jackson, 23, said he discovered the dead baby wrapped in a Heron Foods bag.

Carol Hirst, his 28-year-old partner, had invited him to come around after she had allegedly spotted a baby at the property.

Darnell stated that he wanted to make certain it wasn’t a doll.

“I assumed she was telling the truth, but I wanted to double-check,” he added.

“I had to go through the first living room because Carol was on the phone with the cops, and I had to walk through the second living room because I saw the plastic Herons bag that had been removed from the freezer.”

“I literally grabbed the bag to take a look and realized it was a dead baby right away since Carol and I had just had our own baby daughter, so there was no mistake in my mind.”

After the body was discovered at a house in Norman Crescent, Rossington, near Doncaster, two persons, a 17-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday night.

Darnell, a new parent, told Yorkshire Live that when he moved around the home, he noticed the baby in the bag.

Darnell, who works at a local Herons Food store, said he immediately recognized the bag.

According to them, the encounter left him and his partner Carol Hirst “traumatized.”

At 12:15 p.m., emergency services were dispatched, and the infant was pronounced dead on the site.

According to a police spokesman, a cordon is still in place in the roadway while officers work.

While detectives investigate the death, both the mom and the girl remain in police custody.

People are being asked to stay away from the location and not to speculate about the circumstances behind the baby’s death, according to the police.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson described the incident as a “tragic case” that was still being investigated.

“This is an exceptionally unfortunate case,” he added, “and I know the local community, as well as those further away, will be devastated.”

