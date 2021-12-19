A murder inquiry has been begun after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

A guy was fatally stabbed in the early hours of today morning, prompting the initiation of a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called to Princess Drive in West Derby about 6.30 a.m. today, Sunday December 19, amid reports of a stabbing.

The man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

Sex addict would not spend £720 for an escort or even offer her a cup of tea.

The man was taken to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service, where he died.

As crime scene investigators conduct forensic exams and house-to-house inquiries in the vicinity, Princess Drive and Aspes Road remain closed.

“An investigation is now underway, which we are in the very early stages of,” Detective Superintendent Stephen Reardon said. “However, it is critical that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch.”

“This was a horrible accident in which a man tragically died.” Please notify authorities immediately if you reside in the vicinity and witnessed the event or spotted any unusual behavior on Princess Drive this morning. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant, could be crucial to our research.” Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, referencing log 293 from December 19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.