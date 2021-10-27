A mural was created by a Detroit artist to raise awareness to the child hunger crisis.

A muralist in Detroit is using her skills to help raise awareness for children who are facing a hunger crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Washington Newsday met with Désirée Kelly, an award-winning muralist who created a unique mural in the center of downtown Detroit, on Tuesday. Kelly painted the mural for No Kid Hungry, a national program dedicated to reducing childhood starvation in the United States.

“Overall, my goal is to inspire and demonstrate the importance of No Kid Hungry,” Kelly stated. “To pique the interest of anybody who sees the sculpture and encourage them to participate.” Kelly went on to claim that “something specific prompted my thought.” When it was said,’show COVID going away.’ In the struggle against this pandemic disaster, through the eyes of youth and innocence. Being tough and tenacious. “I wanted to make something positive, as though the’rebuild’ is close at hand and hope is only around the corner.” No Kid Hungry chose Kelly and two other black painters, George F. Baker III of Atlanta, Georgia, and Tenbeete Solomon aka Trap Bob of Washington, D.C., to create murals in conjunction with the “Rebuilding” campaign to raise awareness about child hunger. The campaign, which started in August and will run until October, will be promoted across all social media channels.

According to Feeding America, one out of every six children in the United States is hungry as a result of the pandemic, and one out of every four children in Wayne County, Michigan, may go hungry this year.

Share Our Strength, the nonprofit behind the No Kid Hungry campaign, has Diana Hovey as its senior vice president of corporate partnerships. In a news statement, she noted that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on American children and families, and that "too many will feel the impact of this disaster well into the future." "This crisis demonstrated the importance of good meal programs for children and families," Hovey concluded. "That work has to go on." Rebuilding will begin when every child in every neighborhood gets access to the nourishment they require." " We all have a role to play, and our goal is to make it as easy as possible for you to contribute.