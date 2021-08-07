A multibillionaire tycoon who aids sportsmen in achieving Olympic glory

Keely Hodgkinson, a teenage Olympic athletics medalist for Team GB, is going to get her wish of becoming James Bond for the day, thanks to the Liverpool-born rich business mogul who supported her.

After failing to receive formal support and relying on her parents, Barrie Wells sponsored the 19-year-old student who won silver in the 800 meters in Tokyo.

In the midst of the epidemic, British Athletics chose not to recruit any more people to their world-class performance program in 2020, therefore Hodgkinson missed out on financing.

Mr. Wells, 81, an avid sports enthusiast who has made a fortune building and selling financial enterprises, stepped in to help Ms Hodgkinson prepare for the Olympics.

“Someone described me this morning as the Fairy Godfather or Fairy Godmother, I’m not sure which,” Mr Wells added.

“I never anticipated her to win, but I figured she’d finish second or third since she’s so fearless and has such a fast finish.

“She is the fastest woman in the planet. “Wonderful achievement.”

Mr Wells will keep his word about the “reward” he gives each athlete when her season ends in September.

“I said to Keely, well, what do you want?” Mr Wells said. ‘Well, I’ve always adored the vintage Aston Martins, which were used in James Bond films, I’ve always loved them,’ she explained.

“So I said, ‘OK,’ and walked away. If you make it to the final, I’ll get you one of those, which you may employ.’

“That’s my primary goal, and I know I’ll be able to achieve it since I do it with all of the athletes I sponsor.

“I’m looking into several options on that.

“They aren’t cheap, but you can hire them, therefore I will absolutely deliver.”

Mr Wells sponsored 18 athletes for the London 2012 Olympics, including Jessica Ennis and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a Liverpool native. However, the billionaire and his charity, the Barrie Wells Trust, shifted their focus to another project called Box4Kids, which provides corporate boxes at sporting events for chronically ill children and their families.

