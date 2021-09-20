A multi-million pound repair is underway on a multi-billion pound pirate-hunting ship that has docked in Birkenhead.

A massive Royal Navy ship has arrived at the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead for a significant refurbishment.

HMS Daring, a billion-pound “state-of-the-art” destroyer, was towed from Portsmouth to Merseyside for a multi-million-pound engine overhaul.

Cammell Laird has a long-standing relationship with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and it now maintains a portion of its fleet of Royal Navy Auxiliary boats under long-term maintenance contracts. Two new aircraft carriers’ flight decks were also built at the yard.

The Daring is an anti-air warfare destroyer with the mission of defending other ships and forces against airborne attack. It is capable of destroying a cricket ball traveling at three times the speed of light.

Since returning from a nine-month deployment in the Gulf in May 2017, the ship has been undergoing maintenance.

The Power Improvement Project (PIP) at Birkenhead will require holes to be drilled into the sides of the destroyers to repair the engines.

It was revealed in July that five of the UK’s six Type 45 destroyers were out of commission due to mechanical concerns.

The ships are utilized for a number of tasks, including defending the fleet from air attacks, hunting pirates, drug runners, and submarines, and providing humanitarian help in the aftermath of natural disasters.

The last time HMS Daring sailed at sea was in 2017 for patrols in the Gulf to reassure merchant ships and maintain trade lines open.

By 2023, the improvement, often known as “deep maintenance,” should be done.

HMS Daring made its maiden civilian port of call in Liverpool in 2009, when it was the Royal Navy’s newest addition and the world’s most advanced ship, according to the Guinness Book of Records.

“HMS Daring is the first element in the future of the Navy, it’s a fresh new ship, and Liverpool is the first civilian port we’ve visited,” Captain Paddy McAlpine stated during the initial tour. We chose Liverpool because of its rich maritime past, and we wanted to showcase the Royal Navy’s future chapter.

