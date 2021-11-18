A multi-million pound firm has purchased a landmark building.

A busy office building has changed hands after being purchased for £200 million by a new company.

The St Hugh’s building has been added to Hurstwood Holdings’ commercial property portfolio.

The 42,656 square feet of office space on the corner of Trinity Road and Stanley Road in Bootle is currently occupied by 17 people.

The building was originally owned by Bruntwood, a family-owned property company, and was purchased for an undisclosed sum.

Hurstwood Holdings is a commercial and residential property company with over £200 million in commercial investment assets spread across more than 120 locations around the country, housing nearly 1,000 occupier clients.

“This is a striking, landmark building that provides our fantastic opportunity for our in-house asset management team to do what we do best and further enhance its excellent facilities through proactive initiatives, refurbishment, and investment,” said Stephen Ashworth, Chairman and CEO of Hurstwood Holdings.

“We are grateful to all the professional services who helped make this deal happen, notably Rothschild for its consistent support and everyone at Bruntwood for the seamless transaction,” Stephen added.

Hurstwood Holdings was represented by Oliver Rowe of Avison Young, with Gateleys providing legal guidance. Bruntwood was represented by CBRE.